‘It feels like home’: ESPN analyst serves ‘Farnham Flatbread’ in Spokane to support the fight against cancer

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — A popular voice you may have heard in Spokane raised money for a cancer organization in an unconventional way. The fundraising involves flatbread and an ESPN analyst.

Sean Farnham has been calling Gonzaga basketball games since 2010. He’s in town to call the Gonzaga versus St. Mary’s game on Saturday.

“Spokane has been such a special place for me,” Farnham said.

The analyst talks about more than just a basketball game. He also raves about the spicy shrimp flatbread at the Davenport.

“He talks about this flatbread at almost every Gonzaga game that he’s covering. We said we have to name it after him,” said Matt Jensen, Director of Sales of the Davenport Hotels.

In 2021, the Safari Room renamed it the ‘Farnham Flatbread.’ On Friday night, he served it to customers there but there’s a deeper meaning behind it.

“This is fight is personal. It’s something that is a passion of mine, it moves me,” Farnham said.

Two months ago, his dad was diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma. In 2014, his father-in-law also got cancer.

“He went through seven different trial meds and those trials prolonged his life,” Farnham said.

Hitting close to home, Farnham says he is committed to helping Coaches Versus Cancer, an organization that supports the American Cancer Society.

For nearly four hours, he delivered 115 flatbreads to customers where a portion of the sales goes to the organization.

Some people drove in from as far as Kellogg to support the cause and Farnham.

“It’s just so great that this community supports and embraced me so much from the very start of my career at ESPN all the way through to now,” he explained.

Spokane is a community he’s happy to be a part of.

“It feels like home for me and when you travel as much as I do and you find a place that treats you like part of the family, it really does mean a lot,” Farnham said.

If you did not make it out, you can donate online.

