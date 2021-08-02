‘It doesn’t seem real’: Local athlete shot and killed, community mourns his loss

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man lost his life in downtown Spokane late Saturday night near Sprague and Washington. One man has been arrested in connection with the murder. A grieving family still can’t believe he’s gone forever.

Jakobe Ford was a local athlete who shattered track records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a professional track career.

“Everyone is just mourning his loss. Everyone is like us,” said his sister, Sequoia Chatterley. “They’re in shock. It doesn’t seem real.”

Spokane police are still investigating what caused the murder, but they arrested 25-year-old Michael Le on second degree charges.

Ford had a three-year old son whom he adored. His son was getting ready to celebrate his third birthday.

“It’s just very sad that he’s not going to be able to… Jahari won’t be able to have his dad watch him play sports,” Chatterley said.

Sports were Ford’s life. He competed in football, basketball and track but excelled in track. After signing a professional deal, he competed in one professional track meet before his death.

“He had so much potential, and there was so much for him to do with his life,” his sister said. “He was funny and loving and looked out for his family.”

He was one of 13 siblings and his mom’s only son. Not only was he talented, but he was humble and was always there to support his family.

“Growing up, before he got really athletic, he was our biggest fan,” Chatterley said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233. The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

PAST COVERAGE: Man shot and killed in downtown Spokane; one person in custody

PAST COVERAGE: Friends and family identify man killed in downtown Spokane shooting

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.