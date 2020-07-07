It could be a noisy night for thunderstorms in some neighborhoods -Kris

Don’t be surprised if you are rumbled awake by a little bit of thunder overnight. A cold front will push through the area tonight, and it is expected to trigger showers and isolated thunderstorms late tonight and early Tuesday morning. The best chance of thunderstorms will be east of a line from Spokane to Sandpoint.

Behind the front, breezy, cooler weather will move in for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. As a result, temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 70s, which is a little below average. Mountain showers and thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, temperatures will slowly climb closer to average by the weekend. Saturday will likely be the warmest day of the 7-day forecast with a high in the mid 80s.