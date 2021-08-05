‘It became this really beautiful, powerful project’: Local moms share ‘milk stories’ for World Breastfeeding Week

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — For new mothers, breastfeeding is a beautiful and deeply personal experience they share with their child, but every story is different.

In honor of World Breastfeeding Week, a local childbirth educator is shining a light on different nursing experiences.

Nursing in public is already well-protected under law in both Washington and Idaho.

But while nursing moms are allowed to be seen, not all of them feel seen in their experiences.

‘Protect breast-feeding, a shared responsibility’ — that’s the theme for this year’s World Breastfeeding Week.

It’s also the inspiration that birthed Brittany Fitzgerald’s passion project.

“I really made a point to make sure that people felt welcome in the space,” she said. “No matter how long or what their milk story looked like.”

Fitzgerald is a local childbirth and family life educator — as well as an advocate for moms and their breastfeeding journeys.

She organized a photoshoot to feature Spokane moms embracing their own journey — which she calls ‘milk stories’.

“I didn’t even feel like I needed to add any words to it,” said Fitzgerald. “I just put their words to it and it became this really beautiful powerful project.”

Nine milk stories were told in this photoshoot, but each is far from picture perfect.

That’s what MaryBeth Bryant told me after she captured these moms at their most vulnerable.

“I do a lot of newborn photography and I do it in-home,” she said. “Whether they’re pumping or breastfeeding, they always have a story and I think what the underlying theme is is they feel isolated by it.”

Mothers with NICU babies, mothers recovering from C-sections, dealing with postpartum depression or having trouble breastfeeding altogether.

“I was kind of amazed at how many people were ready to step up with these really impactful stories,” said Bryant.

Some of these photos and stories have already been shared on social media.

And you can see it clearly, the concept of protecting breastfeeding doesn’t stop at the law.

It’s about having a community of acceptance that nurtures and supports the mothers who are doing it.

“I just welcome anyone who is feeling isolated by whatever their journey looks like to trust that there are those of us out there that want to see them,” said Bryant.

The milk stories photoshoot is being shared a little bit at a time on social media this World Breastfeeding Week.

You can see them on Fitzgerald’s Instagram or Facebook page as well as on MB Bryant Images on Instagram or Facebook.

But you can see the final project showcased at the Spokane Mama Community Expo taking place at the Centennial Hotel on October 16.

