ISP: Woman missing for 5 days found dead in North Idaho

MEDIMONT, Idaho– A woman who went missing on Sunday was found dead Friday.

Idaho State Police said the 67-year-old woman was found near Medimont. Troopers said her body was found close to where she was last seen.

Troopers said her family has been notified.

Idaho State Police said it is still investigating.

This is a developing story.

