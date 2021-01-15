ISP troopers locate suspect in Post Falls hit-and-run

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

POST FALLS, Idaho — With the help of the public, Idaho State Police have located the suspect in a Thursday afternoon hit-and-run.

ISP have not identified the driver publicly, but said they were driving a black or grey Volvo with Washington plates.

The driver is accused of weaving through traffic on I-90 and forcing a 72-year-old Spokane Valley man to drive off the shoulder.

Witnesses described the suspect as a young man in his 20s with a female passenger.

This story will be updated with the suspect’s name when that information is released by police.

