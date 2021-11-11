ISP: Post Falls roadway back open after crashes

POLICE LIGHTS - Eastern Washington

POST FALLS, Idaho– Separate crashes involving seven cars total have parts of a roadway in Post Falls shut down.

Idaho State Police said it was on the scenes of two separate wrecks Wednesday evening. The crashes were blocking the northbound lanes of SH 41 at Hope Avenue. The roadway opened just after 7 p.m.

This is a developing story.

ISP and the Post Falls Police are on scene of two separate crashes involving 7 vehicles blocking the northbound lanes SH41 / Hope Ave, milepost 2, Post Falls. Please find an alternate route. @ISPHeadquarters @ISPRCCN pic.twitter.com/Nie6HNz2Ey — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) November 11, 2021

