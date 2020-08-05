ISP searching for man seen driving with a firearm near Hayden

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho– Troopers are searching for a man suspected of showing off a firearm while driving near Garwood Road, north of Hayden on Tuesday.

The man was seen driving near US95 and Garwood Road around 5:18, according to a release from Idaho State Police.

Anyone who saw the man or has information is asked to call Sergeant Scotch with ISP at 208-209-8730.

