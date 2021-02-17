ISP clears one of two semi crashes on I-90 near Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers have cleared one of two semi crashes on I-90 near Coeur d’Alene.
The first crash on eastbound I-90 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge has been cleared and the road is back open. The second crash was in the westbound lanes at the east end of Lake Coeur d’Alene. One lane on westbound I-90 has reopened.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in either of the crashes.
ISP said drivers should expect delays and avoid the areas if possible.
