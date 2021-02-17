ISP clears one of two semi crashes on I-90 near Coeur d’Alene

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers have cleared one of two semi crashes on I-90 near Coeur d’Alene.

The first crash on eastbound I-90 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge has been cleared and the road is back open. The second crash was in the westbound lanes at the east end of Lake Coeur d’Alene. One lane on westbound I-90 has reopened.

The eastbound crash I90 at milepost 18 is now cleared and the roadway is back open, continue to use caution and expect delays as traffic begins flowing again. Westbound I90 at milepost 22 has one lane open. https://t.co/gK503hEIqA — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) February 17, 2021

It is unclear if anyone was injured in either of the crashes.

ISP said drivers should expect delays and avoid the areas if possible.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.