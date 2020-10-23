ISP responding to several crashes across North Idaho
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are responding to multiple crashes in North Idaho.
Drivers should expect delays on westbound I-90 near Coeur d’Alene and on State Highway 41 near milepost 15.
Drivers are urged to use caution as snow continues to fall.
