ISP responding to several crashes across North Idaho

Erin Robinson
Posted:
by Erin Robinson
Traffic Alert graphic
Credit KXLY 4 News Now

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are responding to multiple crashes in North Idaho.

Drivers should expect delays on westbound I-90 near Coeur d’Alene and on State Highway 41 near milepost 15.

Drivers are urged to use caution as snow continues to fall.

