ISP responding to several crashes across North Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are responding to multiple crashes in North Idaho.

Drivers should expect delays on westbound I-90 near Coeur d’Alene and on State Highway 41 near milepost 15.

We are currently on scene of several crashes. Expect delays on I90 Westbound from Coeur d'Alene and Southbound on SH41 at milepost 15. Please use caution. pic.twitter.com/8OAjrqlxgG — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) October 23, 2020

Drivers are urged to use caution as snow continues to fall.

