ISP makes 24 DUI arrests over Halloween weekend, credits half to citizen calls

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police say their DUI Task Force made 24 arrests over Halloween weekend.

Authorities are pleased to report that there were zero serious or fatal injury crashes.

“We work hard to let the public know we’re out there and exactly what we’re doing, which is looking to get impaired drivers off the road,” said ISP Sgt. Justin Klitch. “It’s very helpful to see the public support us in that.”

ISP notes that half of the DUI drivers were identified thanks to citizen calls.

Five of the drivers arrested were charged with ‘excessive DUI,’ meaning their blood alcohol level (BAC) was .20 or higher—it is illegal to drive with a BAC over .08 in Idaho.

“It wasn’t that long ago that North Idaho had a very high rate of alcohol-related crashes and local families were being torn apart by it,” said Klitch. “Today, the rate of alcohol-related crashes in North Idaho has fallen considerably, and we know more families are whole because of that.”

Other arrests included injury to a child, minor in possession, two open containers, six misdemeanor drug offenses and four arrests for outstanding warrants.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.