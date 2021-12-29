ISP: Every sexual assault evidence kit collected in Idaho is now accounted for

by Olivia Roberts

BOISE, Idaho — The last sexual assault kit in Idaho identified as needing testing has been completed.

Idaho State Police Forensic Services announced the major milestone in the five-year effort Wednesday.

The kits are a collection of physical evidence, including DNA samples, taken from sexual assault victims.

Evidence collected can identify suspects or exonerate those wrongfully accused.

According to Idaho State Police, the final test means all kits identified in a 2016 audit as needing to be submitted to the lab, or already in the lab at that point, have now been completed.

Reports have been provided to investigators and prosecutors.

“This is a major step in building trust among sexual assault survivors, for assisting law enforcement and providing critical information to policymakers,” Laboratory System Director of Idaho State Police Forensic Services Matthew Gamette said. “Overall, the completion of these previously unsubmitted kits in Idaho is part of a bigger initiative to keep Idaho communities safe and combat the crime of sexual assault.”

Idaho State Police Forensic Services is leading the statewide multidisciplinary team that is addressing culture change as it relates to investigation, prosecution and treatment of sexual assault survivors, according to Gamette.

Over the last five years, staff processed the majority of the kits in Idaho at the Meridian laboratory facility while still processing current sexual assault cases and other DNA cases submitted.

The team of scientists also accomplished the task while receiving a massive increase in DNA cases into the lab. St some points between 2016 and 2021, the lab saw an increase of more than 365 percent.

Idaho State Police Forensic Services now has a full-time sexual assault kit tracking system coordinator to work with medical facilities, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to ensure the information in the kit tracking system is accurate.

