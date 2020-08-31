ISP: DUI driver hit, injured two motorcyclists near Rathdrum

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Two motorcyclists were injured in a crash on State Highway 41, north of Rathdrum on Sunday afternoon.

A release from the Idaho State Police said 73-year-old Albert G. Galli and 49-year-old Amy L. Galli of Post Falls were on a motorcycle together, driving southbound when they were hit by a Subaru Outback.

ISP said Kearen R. Young, 50, of Honolulu was driving the Subaru and did not yield to traffic while turning west onto Village Blvd.

Troopers said Galli struck Young on the passenger side. The Gallis were both ejected and Young left the scene, according to ISP.

Young was later located and arrested for leaving the scene of an injury crash, as well as two counts of aggravated DUI.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets and taken to Kootenai Health by ambulance.

