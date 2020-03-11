ISP: Driver killed in head-on collision on Highway 53

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Idaho State Police responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 Tuesday, when they say a driver crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming truck.

According to ISP, the driver of a Subaru drifted left over the centerline, crashing into the truck. The Subaru driver was pronounced dead at the scene and troopers said the truck’s driver was injured.

Sadly, this crash on HWY 53 is a fatal. The driver of the blue Subaru drifted left of center and collided with the brown truck. The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was also injured. Are thoughts are with the all involved. https://t.co/kGSIvin6tw pic.twitter.com/isJoPHC269 — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) March 11, 2020

The crash blocked both east and westbound lanes on Highway 53 near the Idaho/ Washington state line, but troopers say the road has since reopened.

