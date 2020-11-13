ISP reopens northbound lane of US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene, multiple slide offs reported

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police have reopened US 95 near Cougar Gulch Road for northbound traffic.

According to police, a semi truck rolled on the highway, blocking traffic Friday morning.

Idaho State Police said they are working to reopen for southbound traffic. They urge drivers to continue to use caution in the area.

US95 at milepost 426 is re-opened for northbound traffic. Troopers are in the process of reopening southbound. Continue to use caution and slow down through the area. https://t.co/gYhlBBe7Qi — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) November 13, 2020

Idaho State Police responded to several slide offs and crashes all over North Idaho Friday morning. Driver should use caution when traveling in the area.

FORECAST: Winter mix with patchy blocking snow, caution advised

Traffic Alert: We've had several reports of slide offs and crashes all over the North Idaho area, please use caution and slow down when travelling today. pic.twitter.com/oRDD1KnaWw — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) November 13, 2020

