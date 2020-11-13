ISP reopens northbound lane of US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene, multiple slide offs reported
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police have reopened US 95 near Cougar Gulch Road for northbound traffic.
According to police, a semi truck rolled on the highway, blocking traffic Friday morning.
Idaho State Police said they are working to reopen for southbound traffic. They urge drivers to continue to use caution in the area.
Idaho State Police responded to several slide offs and crashes all over North Idaho Friday morning. Driver should use caution when traveling in the area.
FORECAST: Winter mix with patchy blocking snow, caution advised
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.