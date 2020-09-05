Isidore the Elephant is now accepting rides at Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Isidore the Elephant is now accepting rides at the Numerica Skate Ribbon and SkyRide building.

The ride, known to many as Isidore, was recently relocated from its long-time home outside Spokane’s White Elephant store on N. Division. Before that, Isidore lived with the Looff Carrousel animals at Spokane’s Natatorium Park.

Isidore will eventually reunite with those animals with the carrousel’s reopening. Until then, you can catch the popular ride at the Numerica Skate Ribbon and SkyRide building. It’s still just 10 cents to ride.

