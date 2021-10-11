ISAAC’s Clubhouse: A safe space for kids on the autism spectrum

by Destiny Richards

Copyright 4 News Now ISAAC'S Clubhouse, a program of The ISAAC Foundation, is designed to be a safe place for children on the autism spectrum to congregate, explore interests, and make connections with others in their community.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — For families with children on the autism spectrum, it can be hard to find a safe place for their kids to explore their interests and make connections with other kids going through the same thing.

Luckily, there’s a place just for that in our community with the ISAAC Foundation.

ISAAC’S Clubhouse, a program of The ISAAC Foundation, is designed to be a safe place for children on the autism spectrum to congregate, explore interests, and make connections with others in their community.

The clubhouse is now at a new location in Spokane Valley at 6609 E Broadway Ave.

Looking around, there are a lot of sensory play items for kids. This claw machine gives out squishy toys. There’s sensory playdough and I’m told legos have always been popular among ISAAC Foundation kids! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/OPdsyJkkNA — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) October 11, 2021

Families must fill out an enrollment form for their child online to be a part of the program.

The clubhouse will be open for drop-in engagement opportunities every other Thursday throughout the school year (September-May) for older students (grades 6-12) who do not require a high level of supervision.

There’s also a once-per-month (September-May) program at the clubhouse for a facilitated activity on Saturdays which will be open to students of varying ages and support requirements.

For more information on ISAAC’s Clubhouse and to fill out the enrollment form, see this page on the official website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.