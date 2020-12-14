Is this true? Here are some tips to fight off misinformation you see online

The 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic have brought with them a wave of misinformation, most of it spreading on social media. Another wave is coming, this time about the COVID-19 vaccine. There are ways to spot misinformation online before you spread it to someone else.

Non-profit group The News Literacy Project is dedicated to helping people become smart consumers of news.

It put together a checklist that it shares with educational groups and schools about spotting misinformation and being a more educated consumer of news. The tips include not letting feelings getting in the way of finding the real information. It also suggests not confusing memes with actual news. The checklist also says “remember that credible information doesn’t ask you to trust it – it shows why you should by clearly attributing the facts it provides to reliable sources.

You can see the whole checklist below. You can also read more advice from The News Literacy Project at this link.