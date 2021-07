Is the new child tax credit helping your family? How so?

by Erin Robinson

Photo by Marisa Howenstine on Unsplash

Families with children are now receiving an average of $423 per month thanks to new, expanded child tax credit payments.

The increased tax credits are part of the President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Are you a parent who is benefiting from the new payments? How so?

