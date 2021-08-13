Is the concert at the Pavilion at Riverfront Park still happening?

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash.– Smoke or not, the first concert at the Pavilion at Riverfront Park is still on this Friday.

The park posted to its Facebook page Friday saying, “concert will be happening rain, smoke, and shine!” That’s saying a lot since the air quality across the Inland Northwest has been pretty bad since Thursday.

If you are willing to brave the heat and smoke, we have everything you need to know about the show.

Who’s playing?

Primus and Battles will play on Aug. 13, 2021.

If you don’t want to head out in the haze, don’t worry, this is the first of many concerts set to play.

This summer’s lineup including Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Iration and Atmosphere. You can find the full lineup here.

How do I get tickets?

Concert tickets can be purchased online on AXS.com. You can purchase mobile tickets or pick them up at the box office before shows.

Will call opens an hour and a half prior to door time.

Children under 1 are free.

Can I bring food or drinks?

Yes! You can bring your own food and drinks, but you may not bring in glass containers. Coolers (24” x 36”), food items and empty reusable non-glass water bottles are all permitted. You can also bring a blanket, beach towels and low-backed beach chairs.

You cannot bring alcohol, marijuana or illegal drugs. Hard-sided coolers, laser pointers, weapons, noisemakers and remote-controlled flying devices are prohibited. Barbecues and cooking devices are also not allowed.

Can I bring my dog?

No, pets are not allowed unless they are a licensed service animal.

What about COVID protocols?

All local COVID-19 regulations are in place. Masks are required for those who are not fully vaccinated and encouraged for those who are vaccinated. Hand-washing stations with soap and hand sanitizer will also be available.

Do you have other questions? Find more information about Pavilion concerts here.

