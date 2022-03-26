Is St. Peters’ Elite Eight run the greatest in tournament history?

by Will Wixey

Darron Cummings - staff, AP St. Peter's guard Daryl Banks III (5) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — While the Zags may be out of the NCAA tournament, one unlikely team, one that most of America is rooting for now, is still in it.

If you haven’t heard yet, the St. Peters men’s basketball team is shocking the world. The 15-seed that everyone expected to lose in the first round has made it all the way to the Elite Eight, and are just a win away from being the seventh double-digit seed to make it to the Final Four.

The crazy thing is, they’re not even the only double-digit seed left, and Kansas is the only No. 1 seed left. If that doesn’t tell you how crazy the tournament’s been this year, then what else will?

How about the Peacocks having absolutely dominated the East, defeating two of the top three seeds in the division. Kentucky got made fun of at first for losing to the Jersey City university, but after beating Purdue as well, everyone’s now rooting for the underdogs.

We’ll see if the shoe still fits when they face off against the North Carolina Tarheels, a team that stunned the No. 1 seed Baylor Bears: the previous champions. However, St. Peter’s hasn’t faced an ACC team yet, so maybe they’ll finally meet their match on Sunday.

Everyone loves a good Cinderella story, and the Peacocks may have one of the greatest in the making.

