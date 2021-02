Is Spokane’s growth a good or bad thing? Tell us your thoughts here

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

More and more people are moving to Spokane from out of state.

Spokane is ranked #5 by Updater for “inbound cities” in 2020. So we want to know: Is that growth a good or bad thing? Tell us your thoughts in the form below.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.