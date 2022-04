Is it even spring?! Send us your snow photos

by Erin Robinson

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Is it even spring?!

The Inland Northwest woke up to snow on Friday and more is even possible Saturday, though it shouldn’t be too heavy.

Is it snowing at your house? Send us your photos!

READ: Hey Snow! Let it go, let it go – Mark

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.