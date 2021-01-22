Irving E Dock Jr

Born July 13, 1945. Born again into the family of our Lord December 13, 1992. Went home to be with the Lord January 10, 2021.

He leaves behind his wife Sandra, his daughter Rhonda (Kevin) Tangye, sisters in law Linda (Richard) Rivera and Renee (Michael) Stielman, brothers in law Ronnie (Dawn) Newberry and Donnie (Lorraine) Newberry and his sister B. Liilian Jahn as well as many nieces and nephews all of whom he was very fond. He was predeceased by his son Steven Allen Dock, two sisters M. Sue (Jack) Ross and Ann Marie Dock and his brother John Dock.

Butch enjoyed playing golf until a bad back made that impossible. His second love was Bridge. He loved the game and made several good friends in the duplicate bridge club and still played on line after COVID closed those doors. He loved his Christian family at Greenacres Baptist Church and will be missed there. A Graveside Service was held Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Pines Cemetery in Spokane Valley, WA. To share memories of Butch and send condolences to the family, visit Butch’s Tribute Wall.