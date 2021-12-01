Iron Maiden to play Spokane Arena in September 2022

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Iron Maiden is coming to Spokane!

“The Legacy of the Beast” tour will stop at the Spokane Arena on September 30, 2022 with special guest Trivium.

The band will also be stopping at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena the night before.

Tickets for the Spokane show go on sale December 10 at 10 a.m.

