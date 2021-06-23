Iron Goat Brewing to hold “Pints for Pokes” event on Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you still have not gotten your COVID vaccine and are looking to get one, Iron Goat Brewing is offering a free pint of beer for those who get a vaccine.

The brewery will be holding its “Pints for Pokes” event on Saturday, June 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. No appointments are necessary

Those who get a vaccine will be given a wooden token that, the brewery said on its Facebook page, can be used anytime if they don’t want to redeem it right away.

Also, there will be live music from the Johnson Brothers at 7 p.m. on the brewery’s patio.

