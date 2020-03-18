Iron Goat Brewing starts its own delivery service and yes… you can order beer to go

SPOKANE, Wash. — Iron Goat Brewing has created its own delivery service to help with business following Governor Jay Inslee’s order to close restaurants and bars for the next few weeks.

Under the order, restaurants are allowed to offer take-out or delivery. The order is an effort to limit people from gathering in smaller spaces and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Iron Goat is offering pizzas, sandwiches, salads, sides and, yes, beer-to-go! Customers must pre-pay for their deliveries on the website or over the phone using a credit card, and orders will be charged a $4.00 delivery fee.

“The launch of this new service aims to not only help Iron Goat continue to deliver food and beer products to customers while sit-down taproom service is halted, but also to help brewery staff and taproom employees maintain hours and wages during a time of economic uncertainty,” owner Greg Brandt said in a press release.

Iron Goat is just one of several restaurants making changes amid the shutdown. Find a list of local eateries offering takeout or delivery here.

