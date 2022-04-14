Iration and Atmosphere’s summer tour coming to Pavilion in August
SPOKANE, Wash. — Prepare your ears for a unique blend of music genres coming to the Pavilion this summer.
Iration and Atmosphere’s “Sunshine and Summer Nights” tour will play at the Pavilion in Riverfront Park on August 13.
The soul, funk, rock, hip hop and reggae-based bands will be joined by special guests Katastro and The Grouch with DJ Fresh, who also create original songs in similar styles.
VIP tickets are on sale now and fan pre-sale continues Thursday through 8 p.m. You can get your tickets online here.
