Investigators working to identify body found in Okanogan River near Tonasket

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

TONASKET, Wash. — Investigators are working to identify a badly decomposed body found in the Okanogan River near Tonasket on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to reports of a body on the river bank south of Tonasket shortly after 8 p.m.

According to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, the body appeared to have been in the river and was only found once water levels lowered. Though badly decomposed from the water, they were able to confirm the remains were human.

The Okanogan County Coroner’s Office is now working with OCS detectives to investigate.

