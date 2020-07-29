Investigators searching for arson suspect in series of fires near Athol

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for help finding a potential arson suspect linked to at least eight fires that burned along Highway 95 near Athol last Thursday.

Investigators determined the fires, which burned between mile posts 444 and 449, were intentionally set. They occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

“Arson is a serious crime, and intentionally starting fires to vegetation in the hot summer is alarming,” said Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl. “Fires like these can rapidly spread, causing damage to personal property, our timber industry, or worse, injure or kill someone.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking anyone with information to call the Idaho Arson Hotline at 1-877-752-7766.

