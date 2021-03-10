Investigators say deputy and homeowner both fired in Chattaroy shooting

CHATTAROY, Wash. — In their latest update, investigators said a property owner and a Spokane County deputy both fired during a shooting in Chattaroy.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team has taken over the investigation since the incident on Sunday night, but up until Wednesday, had not indicated that the property owner had fired a weapon.

According to authorities, thefts had been reported at a property along E. Grouse Rd and the owner had asked the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office to conduct prowl checks.

The property owner had returned to the area, but had not informed the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said Sunday. He confronted Deputy Craig Cupo in the doorway of the building and both of them fired shots.

The property owner was struck by a bullet and Cupo was uninjured. At this time, authorities have not said whether Cupo was in a marked car or if he identified himself as a law enforcement officer during the interaction.

The SIRR team said the property owner remains in the hospital, is recovering and has been interviewed as part of the investigation.

