Investigators release video of Spokane Valley parking lot shooting

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force released a new video of a shooting it hopes leads it to the person who pulled the trigger.

The shooting happened on Jan. 30, in a parking lot on the 2100 block of North Pines Road in Spokane Valley. Deputies said nobody was hurt in the shooting, but there were lots of people nearby that could have gotten hit.

In the newly released video, you can see the person shooting at a white SUV that’s driving up. Then. the video shows them moving behind another car and using it as cover while firing again.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10011928.

The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force is made up of the FBI, Spokane Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police Department, United States Border Patrol, and the Washington State Department of Corrections.

