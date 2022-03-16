Investigators identify man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend hostage at Liberty Lake home

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.– Investigators identified the man shot by a Spokane County deputy last week.

Police said Steven Haley, 56, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Liberty Lake home and held her and her son hostage. Investigators said he fired a shot inside before the woman could escape.

Investigators said Haley came out armed and “engaged” with the SWAT team. That’s when Sergeant Justin Palmer with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office shot Haley.

Haley was taken to the hospital where he still is now.

The woman and her son were not hurt in the standoff.

