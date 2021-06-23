Investigators determine N. Spokane wildfire was human-caused

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department has ruled that Tuesday’s wildfire just off Division was human-caused.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said it is not clear if the fire was accidental or set intentionally.

The fire, which burned about three acres, caused more than $100,000 worth of damage to both nearby homes and Ferraro’s Restaurant.

Should fire investigators determine the fire was set intentionally, it would be considered felony arson.

