Investigators bust North Spokane Co. ‘nuisance home,’ recover drugs, guns

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit carried out a drug bust at a ‘nuisance home’ Tuesday morning, seizing meth, heroin, guns and evidence of drug deliveries.

The Spokane County Investigative Unit (SCIU) says they began their investigation after receiving over 40 calls in the last year regarding a house in North Spokane County, near Black Road and Nancy Avenue.

Calls ranged from drug calls to fights, noise complaints to warrant arrests and stolen vehicles, medical calls and more; all since 2019.

Detectives identified 60-year-old Pamela Hays as the suspect, and say they developed probable cause to search the home. The SWAT Team was called in to assist.







Hays and several others were detained, and investigators recovered methampetamine, heroin, two rifles and other evidence. Hays told detectives that she had been selling heroin for years, and was booked into the Spokane County Jail for delivery of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing and SCIU expects to deliver more charges.

