Introducing ‘Betty Whiteout’: WSDOT East’s new tow plow

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — “Betty Whiteout” will soon be hitting the streets of Ritzville.

The Washington State Department of Transportation sought help naming their new tow plow and the people voted to honor the late, great comedian.

Betty Whiteout beat out other suggestions like “Darth Blader” and “Plow Chicka Plow Plow” in a bracket-style voting challenge.

We have a winner!!!! The people have spoken and the new name for the state's 4th Tow Plow is none other than – 🎉Betty Whiteout!🎉 She'll be joining the ranks out in Ritzville later this year! We had over 10,000 total votes and Betty Whiteout received more than 4,000 votes!!! pic.twitter.com/sC85d3SiqT — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 1, 2022

Betty will now join the likes of The Big Leplowski, Plowie McPlowe Plow and Sir Plows-A Lot.

READ: Introducing ‘Sir Plows-A-Lot:’ WSDOT’s newest tow plow

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.