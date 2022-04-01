Introducing ‘Betty Whiteout’: WSDOT East’s new tow plow

Erin Robinson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Erin Robinson
Betty Whiteout tow plow
Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — “Betty Whiteout” will soon be hitting the streets of Ritzville.

The Washington State Department of Transportation sought help naming their new tow plow and the people voted to honor the late, great comedian.

Betty Whiteout beat out other suggestions like “Darth Blader” and “Plow Chicka Plow Plow” in a bracket-style voting challenge.

Betty will now join the likes of The Big Leplowski, Plowie McPlowe Plow and Sir Plows-A Lot.

READ: Introducing ‘Sir Plows-A-Lot:’ WSDOT’s newest tow plow

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories