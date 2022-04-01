Introducing ‘Betty Whiteout’: WSDOT East’s new tow plow
SPOKANE, Wash. — “Betty Whiteout” will soon be hitting the streets of Ritzville.
The Washington State Department of Transportation sought help naming their new tow plow and the people voted to honor the late, great comedian.
Betty Whiteout beat out other suggestions like “Darth Blader” and “Plow Chicka Plow Plow” in a bracket-style voting challenge.
Betty will now join the likes of The Big Leplowski, Plowie McPlowe Plow and Sir Plows-A Lot.
