Inslee: Washington’s vaccine allocation will soon increase by 16 percent

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Governor Jay Inslee said Tuesday that Washington will soon see its coronavirus vaccine allocation increase by 16 percent.

Inslee’s announcement came shortly after President Joe Biden announced the US will be purchasing 200 million more doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The Biden administration hopes to deliver enough to protect 300 million Americans by the end of summer.

As of Tuesday, more than 500,000 doses of vaccine have been administered across Washington. The state issued new requirements last week which force providers to administer their doses faster and Inslee said they are already seeing significant progress as a result.

On January 19, 16,146 doses were administered; on January 24, 36,478 were administered; and 39,063 were administered on January 25. The state hopes to soon administer 45,000 doses per day and Inslee said the recent numbers show that the state is close to meeting its goal.

The governor also took time to address the many eligible people who are unable to make an appointment or find available vaccine. Inslee said the state is simply not receiving enough doses from the federal government, but hoped that will change as the Biden administration surges deliveries to states for the next three weeks. The federal move comes amid complaints of shortages and inconsistent supplies.

Inslee said the new mass vaccine distribution sites should help. The site at the Spokane Arena is set to open Wednesday. CHAS Health, which is operating the site, has received 3,000 doses so far and expects to adminiter 500 shots at the site each day for the next week.

If you would like to book an appointment at the Arena site, you can learn how to do so by clicking here.

