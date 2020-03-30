Inslee: Washington needs more coronavirus test supplies

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that Washington state still has a shortage of coronavirus testing kits and again suggested the shutdown of most businesses and extreme social distancing would likely have to be extended to fight the disease. Inslee appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Washington has been testing more people for COVID-19 recently, but the governor said it lacks some necessary materials to do more.

The state Department of Health says more than 54,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Washington. More than 4,300 have tested positive.

More than 190 people have died.

