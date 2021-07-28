Inslee urges Washingtonians to wear masks in indoor public spaces

by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday urged Washingtonians to wear masks in indoor public spaces, even if vaccinated.

This comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state and matches the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

RELATED: Businesses prepare for the potential of mask requirements once again

READ: Community Colleges of Spokane to require COVID vaccine

On Tuesday, the CDC issued a new recommendation (not a mandate) for vaccinated people to wear masks in areas of high transmission. The recommendation comes as the Delta variant rages across the US, primarily in those who are unvaccinated.

Inslee said all young people will still be expected to wear masks and continue following COVID-safe practices if they do not yet qualify for vaccination.

He also added that all K-12 students and staff working in schools will be required to wear masks this upcoming school year. This maintains existing requirements for schools and is a legal requirement for all districts.

Inslee went on to encourage all those who are eligible, including children over 12, to get vaccinated. To learn more about how to get a COVID vaccine, visit kxly.com/vaccine.







READ: Community members weigh in on CDC’s new mask guidance

RELATED: Spokane Regional Health District recommends people mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.