Inslee updates proclamation about visitation policies for assisted living facilities

by Will Wixey

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee recently updated a proclamation that will make it easier to visit people in assisted living facilities.

Inslee revised Proclamation 20-66, which outlined several indoor visitation policies for people living in long-term care. Inslee got rid of restrictions on visitation frequency, length of visits, and the number of visitors allowed.

Inslee updated the proclamation to align with federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services visitation guidance. Most COVID-19 protocols will stay in place at assisted living facilities, like masking and social distancing during peak times of visitation.

Inslee also reminded everyone that the indoor mask mandate ends on March 21, and the requirement for proof of vaccination or a negative test for large indoor events lifts on March 1.

