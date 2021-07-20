Inslee to visit Nespelem, meet with communities impacted by wildfire

by Erin Robinson

NESPELEM, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will travel to Nespelem on Wednesday to meet with those impacted by the recent wildfire.

Inslee will meet with Colville Tribal leadership, incident command leaders, local business owners and community members.

The Chuweah Creek fire has burned more than 54 square miles since it first ignited. Several buildings were destroyed, including homes.

In the last update, the fire was 40 percent contained.

