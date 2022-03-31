Inslee to sign six tribal-related bills in Tulalip Thursday

by Will Wixey

TULALIP, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will sign several tribal-related bills into law on Thursday.

One of these bills include House Bill 1571, which establishes protections and services for indigenous persons who are missing, murdered, or survivors of human trafficking. House Bill 1725 will also become law, which will create a missing persons advisory specifically for indigenous persons.

Another bill being signed is House Bill 1753, which strengthens government-to-government relationships in an effort to combat climate change.

The rest of the bills Inslee will sign include:

House Bill 1717 – Relating to tribal participation in planning under the growth management act.

Senate Bill 5694 – Recognizes Indian tribes as governmental entities with which the department of corrections may enter into agreements surrounding the housing of inmates convicted in tribal court.

Senate Bill 5866 – Relating to Medicaid long-term services and supports eligibility determinations completed by federally recognized Indian tribes.

Inslee will sign these bills into law at 11:30 a.m. at the Tulalip Resort. The signing event is invitation only.

