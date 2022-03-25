Inslee to sign bill making pickleball the official sport of Washington

by Erin Robinson

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. – Pickleball will soon be the official sport of Washington state.

Governor Jay Inslee will travel to Bainbridge Island, where the sport was created, on Monday to sign it into law.

Pickleball was invented by former Washington Congressman Joel McFee Pritchard and his friends in 1965. All these years later, the sport continues to be one of the fastest-growing in America.

It is a racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. It’s typically played with two, three or four players and the ball must bounce once on each side before volleys are allowed.

Inslee will sign the bill into law on the home-based court where it all began. It will be followed by a community-hosted celebration.

