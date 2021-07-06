Inslee cancels visit with Spokane-area fire chiefs

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee was scheduled to visit Spokane Wednesday to meet with regional fire chiefs, but canceled the trip due to “unforeseen transportation” issues.

Inslee’s visit would have come following his state of emergency declaration, made Tuesday afternoon. The Andrus Fire, which started Monday but continues to burn, is one of the largest fires to ignite in the Inland Northwest so far this year.

RELATED: State of emergency declared over Washington wildfires

The fire has burned just under half a square mile, but forced level 3 evacuations and threatened 250 structures. As a result, federal funds have been authorized to help with the fire.

RELATED: Nearly $1M in federal funds approved to help fight Andrus Fire

LATEST UPDATES: Level 3 evacuations ordered for people living near Andrus Fire in Cheney, 250 structures threatened

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.