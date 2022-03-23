Inslee to host virtual bill signing event for many K12 educations bills

by Will Wixey

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is holding a virtual bill signing event for new education bills.

Inslee will be joined by state education leaders, representatives, and students for the event. The hope is that the combination of bills will provide more school staff to support students, more opportunities for outdoor learning, more language access and much more.

The bills include:

SB 5497: Extends voting authority to student members on state board of education.

HB 1664: Establishes prototypical school formulas for physical, social, and emotional support in schools.

HB 2078: Establishes the outdoor school for all program.

HB 1153: Increases language access in public schools.

HB 1833: Establishes an electronic option for the submission of household income information required for participation in school meals and programs.

HB1699: Permits retired individuals to additional opportunities to work for a school district for up to 1,040 hours per school year while in receipt of pension benefits until July 1, 2025.

HB 1590: Concerning enrollment stabilization funding to address enrollment declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SSB 5933: Establishes a school seismic safety grant program.

