Inslee to hold Thursday press conference from Olympia

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Olympia.

A release from the governor’s office did not say what he will be talking about, but he will be joined by the State Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah.

The press conference comes as Washington deals with another wave of COVID-19 as a result of the Delta variant. Cases and hospitalizations are putting a strain on the state’s healthcare systems, and tests are hard to find.

4 News Now will stream the press conference live on Facebook, KXLY+ and kxly.com.

