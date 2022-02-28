Inslee to give update on Washington’s indoor mask policy Monday

by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee will announce Monday that Washington is lifting its statewide indoor mask policy earlier than previously announced.

Washington was set to lift the mandate on March 21, but will now do so at 11:59 p.m. on March 12.

This comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control updating its guidelines based on hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new COVID-19 cases.

The CDC looks at data by county. The guidance says in green counties, local officials can drop any indoor mask rules. In yellow communities, people at high risk for severe disease should be cautious. In orange counties, the CDC suggests masking be universal.

Most of the Inland Northwest currently falls in what the CDC calls the “low/green” or “medium/yellow” category, except for Bonner County which is considered a “high COVID-19 community.”

Inslee will speak at 1 p.m. from Olympia. 4 News Now will stream the news conference live on KXLY+ and kxly.com.

