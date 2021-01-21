Inslee to give update on legislative session, state’s response to the pandemic Thursday

Ted S. Warren FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will address the state on Thursday to provide an update on the 2021 legislative session and Washington’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

The governor will be joined by Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary for prevention and community with the Department of Health, and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affair.

The news conference will be streamed on KXLY+, kxly.com and the 4 News Now Facebook page.

