Inslee to give update on legislative session, state’s response to the pandemic Thursday
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will address the state on Thursday to provide an update on the 2021 legislative session and Washington’s response to the ongoing pandemic.
The governor will be joined by Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary for prevention and community with the Department of Health, and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affair.
The news conference will be streamed on KXLY+, kxly.com and the 4 News Now Facebook page.
RELATED: Here’s when and where you can get your COVID vaccine in WA
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.