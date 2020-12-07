Inslee to discuss economic relief for individuals, businesses during Tuesday news conference

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will hold a news conference Tuesday to address the state’s ongoing pandemic response, as well as economic relief for individuals and businesses impacted by COVID-19.

It comes a week ahead of when the state’s current COVID restrictions are set to expire. At this point, the state has not made any indication of whether it will lift restrictions or keep them in place past December 14.

The governor will be joined by Lisa Brown, director of the Department of Commerce, as well as director of the Office of Financial Management David Schumacher, health secretary John Wiesman and executive director of external affairs Nick Streuli.

