Inslee to discuss business assistance, vaccine distribution Thursday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inlsee will hold a news conference Thursday to provide an update on the state’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

Inslee is set to address rental and business assistance, as well as vaccine distribution.

He will be joined by Commerce Director Lisa Brown, Office of Financial Management Director David Schumacher, Deputy Secretary for COVID Response Lacy Fehrenbach and Executive Director of External Affairs Nick Streuli.

The news conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on KXLY+, kxly.com and the 4 News Now Facebook page.

READ: Stream news, weather and exclusive local stories on KXLY+

RELATED: Vaccine Information HQ

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.